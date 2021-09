WARSAW — David Mann of Warsaw was honored (in advance) as the September Veteran of the Month during the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31. He was born Oct. 19, 1945, to Jack and Treva Mann. His brother is Ken (Diana) Mann and his grandparents were Swede and Eulalah Rydquist (both deceased) and Reuben and Cleo Mann (both deceased).