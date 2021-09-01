Cancel
Environment

Bonnaroo Festival Canceled Due to Impact of Hurricane Ida

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans looking to experience the return of the Bonnaroo Music Festival will have to wait a while longer. The festival is canceled this year due to Hurricane Ida’s impact. “We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” the festival tweeted. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

thesource.com

