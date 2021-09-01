Cancel
Berlin Brands Group raises $700 mln as Bain takes stake

By Reuters Staff
BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Bain has taken a minority stake in Berlin Brands Group (BBG) as part of a $700 million financing deal, which means the German e-commerce company joins the ranks of “unicorn” start-ups valued at $1 billion or more.

The Berlin-based company, which owns brands such as Auna, Klarstein and Blumfeldt, said it had raised $700 million in additional debt and equity financing to fund growth of its direct-to-consumer brand portfolio, which it markets via Amazon and other channels.

It said it would use the investment to acquire more e-commerce brands, develop an international logistics network and expand its own tech platform.

Bain is buying all the shares of minority shareholder Ardian, while founder Peter Chaljawski and his management team will retain the majority.

“Bain Capital’s experience working with founders worldwide will help us continue our evolution as a leading e-commerce company in scaling brands,” Chaljawski said.

BBG says it has access to 1.5 billion customers in Europe, the United States, Britain and parts of Asia. With around 900 employees, the company generated revenues of more than 334 million euros in 2020.

Bain Capital was advised by Deutsche Bank on the transaction.

In April, BBG raised $240 million in debt financing.

