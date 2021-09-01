Congressman Claims He’s On Freelance Rescue Mission to Get Americans Out of Afghanistan
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) has apparently made contact with the outside world after he went quiet following two failed attempts to enter Afghanistan. The rogue congressman first requested permission from the Department of Defense to visit Kabul last week. Then, according to the Washington Post, he tried again Monday and threatened U.S. Embassy officials when they turned him down. The Post reported that Mullin planned to charter a helicopter and visit Afghanistan from neighboring Tajikistan to rescue five Americans who were left behind.www.thedailybeast.com
