Los Angeles institution Randy’s Donuts opened an outpost in Santa Monica this week. The beloved eatery has opened at the corner of Wilshire and 9th. Present at the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting were current owners Mark Kelegian, Ashley Kelegian and Nicolette Kelegian. Former owners of the business Larry Weintraub and Ron Weintraub were also part of the event alongside Chamber CEO Laurel Rosen.