Shohei Ohtani Stole Home

Shohei Ohtani called safe at home. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani stole two bases on Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Angels' 6-4 win over the New York Yankees. One of those bases was home plate as part of a double-steal. It was the MLB league leader in home runs' second stolen base of the night and 22nd of the season, which, again, is the most by a pitcher since the 1800's.

At this point you have to wonder what else he's even capable of? Will a teammate's injury force him to play the field and rob someone of a home run? Throw someone out like he's Bo Jackson? Turn an unassisted 6-4-3 double play? They're probably not going to happen, but it's too soon to completely rule them out.