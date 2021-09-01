Rain from Ida — now a tropical depression — will move into New England tonight
The remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida will bring copious amounts of rainfall along with some wind to the area Wednesday night and into the first part of Thursday. When storms with a tropical origin come northward, they often transition into extra tropical systems. The latter is the name for the storms we have in the winter. Those phenomena have a cold core as opposed to the warm ones like Ida.www.bostonglobe.com
