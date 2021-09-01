Cancel
Successive Variational Mode Decomposition (SVMD.m)

The SVMD is a robust method that extracts the modes successively and does not need to know the number of modes (unlike VMD). The method considers the mode as a signal with a maximally compact spectrum, as VMD does. It has been demonstrated that the SVMD method without knowing the number of modes converges to the same modes as VMD does with knowing the precise number of modes. Moreover, the computational complexity of SVMD is much lower than that of VMD. Also, another advantage of SVMD over VMD is more robustness against the initial values of the center frequencies of modes.

