NFL

What's next for Cam Newton? Plus, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back with you. The good news is that I'm off after this, so you'll get a break from me for 24 hours. Tuesday marked cutdown day in the NFL as each team had to finalize their 53-man rosters. It produced some very intriguing decisions when it came to players that received their walking papers. I can't imagine many thought that the New England Patriots would release Cam Newton (we'll have more on that in a minute).

Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NBAchatsports.com

What will Happen if the Sixers decide not to trade Ben Simmons?

It has been no big secret that the Sixers have been shopping point guard Ben Simmons all summer with a heavy asking price. Daryl Morey and his front office have been turning down deal after deal, waiting for the right opportunity to send Simmons to a new home. However, as time has gone on and with training camp swiftly approaching, one can only wonder: What will happen if Ben Simmons stays on the Sixers?
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Newton shares message on Instagram after Patriots release

NFL fans were left stunned on Tuesday when the New England Patriots released Cam Newton, but the former MVP seems to be taking the tough news in stride. Shortly after the Patriots informed him he has been cut, Newton shared an optimistic message on Instagram in his token font. He thanked fans for their support but said he does not need sympathy.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Ninkovich says Mac Jones was teaching Cam Newton the Patriots' playbook

Cam Newton’s release from the New England Patriots was a surprise to many. The 32-year-old started in all three preseason games and Bill Belichick was clear in naming him the starter when Mac Jones was drafted with the No. 15 pick. Obviously, Jones surpassed all expectations and won the job with stellar and consistent performances throughout both training camp and the preseason.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Is Focused On Ben Simmons

It is going to be interesting to see who the teams are that become interested in Ben Simmons as the NBA offseason continues and as the start of training camp nears. The Philadelphia 76ers will have some decisions to make if the situation worsens. It should come as no surprise...
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Titans? Jeffery Simmons Breakout Season? | Tennessee Titans Rumors

The Tennessee Titans find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for the Titans? Ryan Tannehill has performed extremely well and with the addition of Julio Jones to help out A.J. Brown, it’s safe to assume that Tannehill could have another great season. Logan Woodside completed 1 of 3 passes last season and does not have much experience on the field. Could Cam Newton be another weapon in an already high powered offense? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Titans rumors.

