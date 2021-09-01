Cancel
Toward Scaling Up Nanocages to Trap Noble Gases

By Brookhaven National Laboratory
Newswise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — UPTON, NY—Over the past few years, scientists have demonstrated how cage-like, porous structures made of silicon and oxygen and measuring only billionths of a meter in size can trap noble gases like argon, krypton, and xenon. However, for these silica nanocages to be practically useful—for example, to improve the efficiency of nuclear energy production—they need to be scaled up from their lab versions. The scientists have now taken a step forward in bringing this technology out of the lab and into the real world. As they recently reported in Small, commercially available materials may provide a potentially scalable platform for trapping noble gases.

