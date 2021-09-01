This Dell XPS bundle will save you over $500 — but hurry!

The early Labor Day laptop sales are upon us already so we thought we’d narrow things down to the best sales and some key buying advice on what to look for when purchasing a new laptop. We’ve rounded up all the best Labor Day sales going on right now as well as taken a look at whether now is the time to buy a new laptop and what to consider before you hit the buy button on a possible purchase. It might not be the big holiday just yet but there are plenty of great early deals going on right now. Whatever your plans when delving through the Labor Day laptop sales, we’ve got your back with some great offers to cater to every budget and need, from the cheapest of Chromebooks to high-end gaming machines. These early Labor Day laptop deals are sure to save you plenty of cash no matter what your plans are. Read on while we take you through the best Labor Day laptop sales and what to look for when purchasing.