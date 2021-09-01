This Dell XPS bundle will save you over $500 — but hurry!
If you’re planning to invest in a PC, you should know that buying from one of these desktop computer deals often requires you to purchase peripherals from the likes of these desktop monitor deals, wireless keyboard deals, and office chair deals, among others. However, you don’t have to go through that hassle with this offer from Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS Desktop bundle, which comes with a $530 discount to its original price of $2,010, bringing it down to $1,480.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0