What is the best way to deliver VMware availability? Think HPE Nimble Storage dHCI

Choosing the Right DR Attributes for Your Applications. When you are buying a car, you start with your needs list. Do you want great gas mileage, or zero to 60 miles / 96 km per hour in under 4 seconds, or seating for 7 passengers, or the cheapest way to get from point A to B? Usually though, rather than choosing based on just one, you look at a combination of attributes that will best meet your needs. In my case, I needed a car with good power for camping and skiing in the mountains, 7-8 seats to carpool kids, and reasonable gas mileage. So, I bought a mid-sized sports utility vehicle with third-row seats and a roof rack and hitch for my gear.