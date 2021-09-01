What is the best way to deliver VMware availability? Think HPE Nimble Storage dHCI
HPE offers a dHCI environment capable of providing high availability for the environment through synchronous replication, and automation of the failover process through the implementation of Peer Persistence. With HPE Nimble dHCI, we can achieve high availability of the hypervisor management layer through the vCenter HA – exactly the kind of experience our customers are looking for in a hyperconverged solution.community.hpe.com
