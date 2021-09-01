Minnesota Drag Queen Creates First-of-its-Kind Art Display with Drag Race Outfits

The best thing about the Drag Race franchise is that, even after 13 years hundreds of lip syncs, there are still plenty of surprises left. The latest season—Drag Race Holland Season 2—pulled out a stunt in Episode 2 that I’ve never seen before: a queen (Love Masisi) lip syncing to Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” while in full—and I mean full—Greta the gremlin drag. This is one of those mind-breaking, heart-expanding moments of drag surrealism that makes this franchise the best reality TV franchise in herstory. Season 2 of Drag Race Holland just started, so you can get caught up and see this life-changing lip sync.