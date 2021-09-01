Stream These: September Movies on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max
Probably the most high-profile feature to be released upon the pending 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, the moral drama “Worth” centers on an attorney (Michael Keaton) placed in the impossible position of compensating family members of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on that day. He’s forced to weigh outside factors in determining the amount of money owed each relative, as if one life is worth inherently more than another, which inevitably leads to conflicts involving race and sexuality in an unequal society. It’s a film that, I expect, will reveal the institutional fractures in a world that, on the surface, came together in selfless unity. Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron co-star.www.bocamag.com
Comments / 1