Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Stream These: September Movies on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max

By John Thomason
bocamag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProbably the most high-profile feature to be released upon the pending 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, the moral drama “Worth” centers on an attorney (Michael Keaton) placed in the impossible position of compensating family members of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on that day. He’s forced to weigh outside factors in determining the amount of money owed each relative, as if one life is worth inherently more than another, which inevitably leads to conflicts involving race and sexuality in an unequal society. It’s a film that, I expect, will reveal the institutional fractures in a world that, on the surface, came together in selfless unity. Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron co-star.

www.bocamag.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Idina Menzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cuban#Cabello
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey fans thrilled with major news about TV series

Good news for Downton Abbey fans everywhere! The entire six seasons of the smash hit show is now available on Netflix, and they are already making quite the stir! The whole boxset only landed on the streaming platform at the weekend, but is already in the top ten trending shows and films - and we can’t say we’re surprised!
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a sensation at the Oscars is now on Netflix

In recent years, the films that participated in the category a Best Foreign Film in the delivery of The Oscar Awards They knew how to have great relevance worldwide. Just look at the winners in the 2019 ceremonies, Roma, 2020, Parasite, and 2021, Another round, to understand the scope of these projections. Today, all three tapes can be seen in the catalog of Netflix, thanks to the addition of the film of Thomas Vinterberg to the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Emma Watson Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Despite the glowing tributes being paid to the actress online, many of which read like an obituary for a career that had been brought to a close far too soon, Emma Watson didn’t retire from acting. Obviously, rumors spread like wildfire on the internet so the tears were already flowing before her agent, and then the Harry Potter veteran herself, put paid to the speculation.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

2 Ben Affleck Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

During Ben Affleck‘s lengthy career at or near the top of the Hollywood summit, we’ve seen three distinctly different sides to the industry persona. The first and likely most well-known, of course, is the A-list movie star who signs on to big-budget blockbusters designed to earn him a lot of money and generate the maximum box office revenue. Then there’s the character actor who joins smaller films allowing him to work with talented filmmakers and stretch his dramatic capabilities as well as the acclaimed writer and director with two Academy Awards under his belt.
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Added 13 New Movies/TV Shows

Wednesday has become the biggest day on the Disney Plus release calendar, with the Mouse House’s platform deciding that the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki was enough to justify all of the streamer’s in-house exclusive episodic content being moved to the middle of the week. However, that doesn’t mean Netflix are going to stand idly by and give the competition a free pass.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Loses “Highest Paid Actor” Status to Another Hollywood Superstar

When it comes to some of the paychecks actors and actresses receive, many of us may be potentially floored by the amount. Although not every person will understand why actors can make millions off of films, we must remember that their notoriety, popularity, and talent often bring in audiences to see the film, making them valuable and essential assets to the production’s overall financial success. This gives many actors and their agents a lot of leverage when it comes to negotiating their contracts.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
MoviesComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 23

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Successful Actors Who Called it Quits at The Peak of Their Careers

It doesn’t really make sense to quit when you’re so far ahead, does it? When you can pretty much write your own ticket in show business and get almost any role you want it’s fair to say that sticking in and putting up with the lifestyle would be easy. But for some people, it was easier to get out and they did just that when they had the chance. Some people didn’t understand why and many fans were wishing that they would come back at some point, but after being in the entertainment industry long enough it might be that many people that have walked away finally found a bit of peace that they were happy to embrace. The lifestyle of a famous movie or TV star is something that might look glamorous, but it can likely be kind of a drag as well when one simply wants to get away for some alone time. Then there’s the idea that they might not figure that they can top anything they’ve done in the past and they don’t want to be known for their failures later in life. It’s a concern that some folks have, and it’s valid enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy