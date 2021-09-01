Cancel
Minnesota State

Got Dreams Of Driving A Zamboni? This MN Town Is Looking For You

By Ashli Overlund
 7 days ago
It may sound a little silly, but one of my favorite things to do at a Minnesota hockey game is watch the Zamboni driver clear the ice and smooth it over. There's something so relaxing about it. In fact, I've always thought it would be kind of fun to drive the Zamboni. Everyone is watching you and wondering if you'll miss a spot. It's actually pretty intense. There's a little bit of pressure that comes with the job.

river967.com

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
