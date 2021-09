Transfer News: Tottenham defender Serge Aurier wanted by Real Betis. According to transfer news from AS (h/t Football.london), Real Betis have been in talks with Tottenham over a move for Serge Aurier. The Ivorian has wanted to leave the club for a while and might bet his chance with Betis wanting him. Although, it is unclear at this point whether he will go out on loan or permanently.