Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Woman arrested for using fake COVID-19 vaccination card, Moderna misspelled on card

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yijd_0bjMogGV00

An Illinois woman has been arrested after authorities said she used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to gain entry into Hawaii.

The card was discovered after officials said Moderna was misspelled on the document, instead, it was spelled “Maderna.”

Hawaii investigators said they were tipped off that Chloe Mrozak may have used the fake record for her arrival in Oahu last week, KHNL reported.

The state uses the Safe Travels program to verify vaccination records and negative COVID-19 tests, KHON reported.

According to the state’s tourism website, all visitors to Hawaii must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have negative test results from a trusted testing location, otherwise, they are required to observe a 10-day quarantine.

Officials said she left the airport before screeners had confirmed her reservation at a Holliday Inn Express in Waikiki. Investigators eventually found out there was no reservation under her name at the hotel, KHNL reported.

As she continued her trip, investigators were tracking down the alleged faked card which listed the Oak Lawn, Illinois, resident’s place of vaccination as Delaware and the shot had been administered by the National Guard.

When the card was checked against state medical records, her alleged vaccination was not listed.

She was arrested when she returned to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for her departure flight on Saturday.

Officials said she had listed her return flight as an American Airlines flight, but since she had arrived on a Southwest plane, they assumed she was flying the same carrier since most people purchase round trip tickets, KHON reported.

Special agents used Facebook to help identify her and tracked her down at the Southwest Airlines counter using a distinctive tattoo that she had shown on social media, KHON reported.

When police questioned her, Mrozak told them that she got the vaccination from her doctor and paid for the shot, KHNL reported.

She’s facing charges of falsifying vaccination documents, a misdemeanor.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
40K+
Followers
61K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Khnl#Covid#Khonnews#Safe Travels#Khon#Screeners#A Holliday Inn Express#The Oak Lawn#The National Guard#American Airlines#Southwest Airlines#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public SafetyFox5 KVVU

2 Hawaii visitors arrested for falsifying vaccination cards, governor says

Two visitors to Hawaii from the United States mainland were arrested Sunday for falsifying vaccination cards, the governor posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. In the post, Governor David Ige said that the two were violating the Emergency Proclamation that allows fully vaccinated travelers from the mainland to avoid taking a Covid-19 test and quarantining upon arrival to the islands.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora: 400 more cases reported in the US, 34 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. This brings the cumulative total to 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.
Posted by
Riley Blue

5 Most Dangerous Cities of New Mexico

Not all cities in New Mexico are dangerous, however, these are the five dangerous cities. Ensure you watch for your safety if you live here or if you happen or pass by these cities. Make sure that at least one of your family members, friends, or colleagues always knows where you are at all times.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Even some Trump hotels are requiring masks again as COVID cases spread

As president, Donald Trump discouraged those around him from wearing face masks. But some of the hotels bearing his name are taking a more nuanced stance as the contagious Delta variant fuels a spike in COVID-19 cases, and as federal health officials recommend face coverings inside public spaces in high-risk areas that encompass most of the country.
LifestyleNew York Post

Passengers arrested at Nashville airport for refusing to wear masks

Two problematic passengers were removed from flights and arrested for disorderly conduct after refusing to wear masks on a plane at Nashville International Airport on Wednesday. Artur Grigoryan, 33, was arrested by police around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he refused to wear a mask onboard, delaying the flight as...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Precious Stephens, A Former Emergency Dispatcher, On The Run After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Callers While On Duty

A Louisiana emergency dispatcher is in hot water after not following through with her duties late last month. Law and Crime reported that 25-year-old Precious Stephens was accused of hanging up on callers and not retrieving information to assist those in need. A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) investigation revealed Stephens allegedly disconnected emergency calls and failed to transfer calls to other dispatchers to do the job.
Lifestyleblackchronicle.com

Southwest Airlines Passenger Accused of Knocking Flight Attendant’s Teeth Out Faces Felony Charges

A woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant’s two front teeth out is now facing two felonies. Back in May, a recent viral video showed a woman punching a flight attendant on a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The victim’s two front teeth were knocked out and the passenger was arrested and charged with battery and banned from the airline for life, NBC News reports.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

VIDEO: Where The Hell Is Miami Airport Security?

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If you’re sick of reading stories or watching videos of brutal incidents happening at Miami Airport, then just close this story now. Because guess what? It’s happened yet again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy