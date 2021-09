Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto are among the parties to claim that barring final details, Saúl Ñíguez will depart Atlético Madrid on an initial loan deal. Chelsea is said to be the versatile midfielder’s destination, months after he asked to leave the club. Personal terms were reportedly agreed Tuesday. Atlético will receive a €5 million loan fee up front, and Chelsea will retain an option — set at €35 million or €40 million — to buy the 26-year-old when the loan ends.