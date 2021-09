A Kentucky educator has been removed from the classroom after he was filmed fighting a student in a school hallway. According to The Courier-Journal, the altercation occurred earlier this month at Marion C. Moore High School in Louisville. Video shows a white teacher, identified as William Bennett, pinning a Black teenager to the ground as other students attempt to separate them. Several moments later, another adult intervenes and tries to pull Bennett away from the teen; however, the chemistry teacher is then seen driving his knee toward the boy’s face before gripping his hair and refusing to let go.