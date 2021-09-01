Cancel
Texas State

Republican bill tightening Texas election laws is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wave of changes to Texas elections, including new voting restrictions, is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Three months after House Democrats first broke quorum to stymie a previous iteration of the legislation, Republicans in the House and Senate on Tuesday signed off on the final version of Senate Bill 1 to further tighten the state’s voting rules and rein in local efforts to widen voting access. Abbott, a Republican, said he will sign it into law.

