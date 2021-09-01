Republican bill tightening Texas election laws is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk
A wave of changes to Texas elections, including new voting restrictions, is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Three months after House Democrats first broke quorum to stymie a previous iteration of the legislation, Republicans in the House and Senate on Tuesday signed off on the final version of Senate Bill 1 to further tighten the state’s voting rules and rein in local efforts to widen voting access. Abbott, a Republican, said he will sign it into law.smcorridornews.com
