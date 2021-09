Whether you find yourself ordering an extra plate of nachos at a restaurant after one too many margaritas or find yourself fighting the urge to text your ex following a generous pour of pinot, many people have at least one bad habit they have to dissuade themselves from engaging in after a few drinks. In many cases, getting a little tipsy even leads to some shopping that you might not otherwise do sober. A new survey from CouponChief.com polled over 1,000 adults to discover what they purchased most frequently when they had a buzz on—and nearly 50 percent of respondents admitted to making one surprising purchase. Read on to discover what people buy most when they're drunk, according to the survey.