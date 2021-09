Hurricane Ida, which hit the American gulf coast on Sunday, has left two people dead and a million others without power.Another person is feared to have died in Louisiana after he was attacked by an alligator swimming in floodwater near his home. Two more people died after a highway collapsed in the state of Mississippi as a result of the storm.Widespread flooding has seen homes evacuated, businesses shut down, and almost all buildings in Louisiana left without power.Hurricane Ida was the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit mainland United States. It was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday after 16...