NH Small Game Seasons Open

It’s about that time again, Georgians – the time where we decide if we’re cranking out the winter garb or the umbrellas. The Farmers’ Almanac just released their winter predictions in Georgia for 2021 and it might surprise you with what’s in store. While the humidity and heat are still a hindrance for anyone in the south right now, don’t worry, it won’t be lasting long. Do you find reprieve in thinking about winter so soon? Or does it chill you to the bone to know what’ll be coming in the next few months? Take a look at what the Farmers’ Almanac is saying we should expect in Georgia this winter.