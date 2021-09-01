NH Small Game Seasons Open
CONCORD — Small game hunting season for gray squirrel starts on September 1 and is a great way to introduce someone new to hunting. On October 1, ruffed grouse, woodcock, and snowshoe hare seasons each open, all of which are exciting species to pursue and make excellent table fare. Small game hunters will want to check out the New Hampshire Small Game Summary Report, which presents final data from the Small Game Hunter Survey and the Ruffed Grouse Wing and Tail Survey, both conducted by the NH Fish and Game Department each year. The 2020 report is now available online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/small-game.html.www.carriagetownenews.com
