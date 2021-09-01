Many Van Life Influencers Are Over Glamorizing an Unglamorous Lifestyle

Instagram is doing away with one of its most famous phrases: swipe up for a link.The app is doing away with the whole action, swapping it instead for links.Users are being shown warnings that from the end of the month, “swipe up links will go away”.“To add a link to your story, use the new link sticker,” it warns them.Those stickers will function in much the same way, allowing users to add a link to their story and let people follow them.The phrase has become one of the most commonly used on Instagram stories, where followers are regularly urged to...