Monthly Horoscope: Libra, September 2021

Vice
Vice
 6 days ago

The sun is in Virgo, and much like Virgo’s tarot card, The Hermit, this season is about catching up on quality time with yourself, getting in touch with your inner voice, and taking a break from your usual routine. Virgo season is your time to recharge, so make time to rest and enjoy a little solitude!

