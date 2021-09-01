Fall 2021 Fashion Trends: Sophisticated, Saucy and Saturated

As we gear up for fall and review the runway trends that will surely lead us to shop for new essentials, there's no harm in setting up your mood board. Some of us have probably already invested in clogs, sweater vests, lug-sole boots, cutout knits, or mesh long-sleeves, styling them at first over swimwear or with shorts. But the transitional season means we'll need a few hacks for layering when the temperature drops or the sun goes down, so we've come prepared to provide you with trusty styling advice that will take you straight to winter. Read through to find the wearable, universally flattering trends you're about to see everywhere — not just on celebrities — and learn how to pull them off for yourself.