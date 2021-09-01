Software engineering intelligence platform Code Climate raises $50M
Code Climate, a platform that powers software engineering project management with data, has raised $50 million in a series C round of funding. Founded in 2011, Code Climate touts itself as an “engineering intelligence platform,” one that allows companies such as JLL, Pizza Hut, and Instacart to ship better quality code faster by plugging into DevOps and project management tools such as GitHub and Jira to generate data-driven insights. This includes aligning business priorities with engineering activities and ensuring resources are channeled to the areas that need them most while making it easier to identify what’s working and replicate it across a company.venturebeat.com
