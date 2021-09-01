Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Software engineering intelligence platform Code Climate raises $50M

By Paul Sawers
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCode Climate, a platform that powers software engineering project management with data, has raised $50 million in a series C round of funding. Founded in 2011, Code Climate touts itself as an “engineering intelligence platform,” one that allows companies such as JLL, Pizza Hut, and Instacart to ship better quality code faster by plugging into DevOps and project management tools such as GitHub and Jira to generate data-driven insights. This includes aligning business priorities with engineering activities and ensuring resources are channeled to the areas that need them most while making it easier to identify what’s working and replicate it across a company.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineering#Climate#Jll#Pizza Hut#Instacart#Code Climate#Code Climate S Quality#Jellyfish#Psg#Lerer Hippeau Ventures#Nextview Ventures#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Related
ComputersVentureBeat

Quantum computing startup Quantum Machines raises $50M

Quantum Machines, a company that’s setting out to “bring about useful quantum computers,” has raised $50 million in a series B round of funding as it looks to fund expansion into quantum cloud computing. Founded out of Tel Aviv in 2018, Quantum Machines last year formally launched its Quantum Orchestration...
SoftwareThe Drum

5 Best Agency Project Management Software you need ASAP

As we live in a time when people can work from anywhere, project managers have to find a way to bring together teams, reports and sales. One of the ways to do it is to implement a tool that helps to do just that. We will be looking at the top 5 all-around project management tools you need to know about and try.
Sciencemartechseries.com

RapidMiner Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the Fourth Consecutive Year

RapidMiner users voice their appreciation for the product and customer experience. RapidMiner, a leading data science platform for people of all skill levels, was named a Customers’ Choice in the August 2021 Gartner Peer Insights’ Report ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the fourth consecutive year.
MarketsVentureBeat

Virtual meeting platform Vowel raises $13.5M

Virtual meeting platform Vowel today announced that it raised $13.5 million in a series A round led by Lobby Capital. The capital, which brings the company’s total raised to $17.8 million, will be put toward product development and expanding the size of Vowel’s team, CEO Andy Berman said. According to...
Retailmartechseries.com

Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports

IHL Group, an advisory and research firm covering the global retail and hospitality sectors, has partnered with technology provider Content Catalyst, to launch an interactive platform for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive. Marketing Technology News: NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce a New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable...
TechnologyKentucky New Era

"Journey to Zero" Approach to Enterprise IT is Key to Accelerating Digital Transformation

Tech Talks virtual event to address how companies can achieve innovation in Workplace IT infrastructure to improve the user experience and reduce costs. HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomeroy announced today its latest Tech Talks virtual event, "The Journey to Zero – Accelerating Digital Transformation" will focus on how organizations can leverage innovation to eliminate costly user-generated technical issues while at the same time significantly improving the user experience in the workplace.
BusinessVentureBeat

DigitalOcean embraces serverless computing with Nimbella acquisition

Cloud infrastructure company DigitalOcean has acquired Nimbella, a three-year-old startup that’s setting out to make multicloud serverless software development easier. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. DigitalOcean is best known for its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform that helps software developers deploy and scale applications across multiple cloud servers. Fresh from...
Technologydevops.com

Progress Expands Chef Automation Portfolio

In advance of its ChefCon 2021 conference, Progress today unveiled a series of enhancements to its Progress Chef automation platform that includes managed services and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) edition of its offerings as well as tighter integration with cloud services and other third-party tools. Sudhir Reddy, vice president of engineering...
Technologymartechseries.com

eGain Launches the Knowledge Hub™, Turbocharging Digital Transformation of Customer Engagement

EGain Knowledge Hub™ fills a huge gap in digital customer engagement, while eliminating chaos from islands of knowledge and customer context. eGain, the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the availability of eGain Knowledge Hub™, the company’s next-gen knowledge management solution. Marketing Technology News: PFSweb Completes Sale...
Technologymartechseries.com

Annex Cloud And Vtex Partner To Deliver Loyalty – Enabling Customer Retention And Omnichannel Ecommerce Solutions

Integrated Solution Empowers Enterprises to Accelerate Growth and Build Lasting Customer Bonds Through Value-based Engagement Leveraging First-party Data. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, to enable enterprises to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale—increasing customer lifetime value, improving retention and building emotional customer bonds that last.
Marketsprweek.com

Podcast platform RedCircle raises $6 million

Podcast ad platform RedCircle has raised $6 million in a Series A funding round, the company said Thursday. RedCircle, which launched in 2019, started by helping independent podcasters monetize with host-read or programmatic ads through its self-serve ad platform. The platform also enables direct listener payments for independent creators. RedCircle...
Softwaresourceforge.net

Q&A with OnScreen: Digital Adoption Platforms Can Transform All Your Users Into Super Users

OnScreen is a simple to use digital adoption platform made for business users and subject matter experts. Companies can provide in-application guidance to all users to increase productivity and help users get the help they need when they need it. OnScreen is so simple to use that users can create content without instructional designers eliminating bottlenecks and speeding time to value.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Salesforce’s CodeT5 system can understand and generate code

AI-powered coding tools, which generate code using machine learning algorithms, have attracted increasing attention over the last decade. In theory, systems like OpenAI’s Codex could reduce the time people spend writing software as well as computational and operational costs. But existing systems have major limitations, leading to undesirable results like errors.
ComputersVentureBeat

IBM details the Power E1080, its next-gen server

IBM today unveiled the Power E1080, the first in a family of servers based on the company’s recently announced Power10 processor. IBM says it’s designed specifically for hybrid cloud environments, combining on-premises resources with cloud-based hardware and software infrastructure. Organizations around the world continue to adapt to unpredictable changes in...
SoftwareItproportal

No-code success: An IoT platform provider’s view on citizen-developers

No-code is nothing new. You could argue that it’s been around since the 1980s, with the arrival of Microsoft Excel. Then, in 2003, we saw the democratization of web publishing and e-commerce with players like WordPress and Shopify, respectively. Over the intervening years, no-code and its close companion, low-code, have...
SoftwareCIO

How successful integration solutions maximise the value of data

The priority of data continues to increase within modern enterprises, and the asset value of that data continues to grow as the amount of data captured expands. But the data itself, in isolation, only has marginal value. It’s what the organisation does with it that matters, and that’s why, for most CIOs and other data experts, the shift in conversation has been away from data in itself, to focus on the integration, and how it is leveraged into business processes.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

ManTech, Google Cloud Open Joint Facility for Cloud Technologies

ManTech and Google Cloud are joining forces to meet the need for faster industrywide cloud adoption. The partnership combines the government domain expertise and federal solution delivery capability of ManTech, with Google Cloud technology and security capabilities. The two will launch a joint demo center in Northern Virginia to enable...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How technology is impacting data modelling

Data modelling has been around for 40+ years. There are a few established approaches on how data should be modelled for consumption by different types of users and systems. But there is no arguing that technology has changed massively in 40 years, and the last 5–10 years in the data space have been particularly significant. Are those approaches still applicable today?
SoftwareInfoworld

How low-code platforms enable machine learning

Low-code platforms improve the speed and quality of developing applications, integrations, and data visualizations. Instead of building forms and workflows in code, low-code platforms provide drag-and-drop interfaces to design screens, workflows, and data visualizations used in web and mobile applications. Low-code integration tools support data integrations, data prep, API orchestrations, and connections to common SaaS platforms. If you’re designing dashboards and reports, there are many low-code options to connect to data sources and create data visualizations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy