‘Survivor’ Alum Parvati Shallow Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband

Pavarti Shallow is a popular former contestant on the survivalist competition show, “Survivor.” If you’re an avid fan of the reality series, you may remember when Shallow won $1 million on “Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites.”

Shallow was also previously on “Survivor: Cook Islands” where she finished in sixth place. Afterward, she would again appear on “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” and “Survivor: Winners at War.” She is by far one of the most popular, as well as most skilled, competitors to ever appear on the show.

The “Survivor” alum has recently had issues related to her marriage at home. According to People, Pavarti Shallow filed for divorce from John Fincher. Then, just a few days later, she had been granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

John Fincher is also a former contestant on “Survivor: Samoa.” The two got married on July 16, 2017. He even appeared as her chosen loved one, alongside their daughter Alma, for “Winners at War.”

‘Survivor’ Alum Files For Restraining Order

Now, Shallow is requesting that Fincher stays away from her, her home, vehicle, workplace, and their daughter at all times. The judge did grant this temporary restraining order with zero visitation rights.

Shallow had also wanted him to attend anger management classes so he would not “harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault” her or Alma in any way. The judge is not requiring Fincher to take anger management classes at this time.

The “Survivor” alum has documented several occasions in which her ex-husband has been violent toward her. Court documents reveal her opening up about a recent argument that happened at a friend’s house regarding whether or not their daughter could stay the night.

She said that he told her, “I don’t care about you. I hope you kill yourself. You can walk into traffic. You can jump off a cliff. I hope you put a gun in your mouth and blow your brains out.” She quickly started recording the entire interaction, “He then lunged at me, grabbed my arm and wrestled my phone out of my hands and made a dash to the door.”

She called the police, but he was not arrested that night. Fincher also gave a summary of that night to the police. He claimed that he did not “hit, kick, push” or do anything physically harmful to Pavarti.

The two will attend a hearing on September 20. The restraining order will expire then unless it is granted once again by the judge.

Pavarti currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and is a yoga teacher. She recently co-authored a children’s book called “Om the Otter,” which is about the importance of mindfulness.

Season 41 of “Survivor” kicks off on September 22 on CBS. Although the show had to take a hiatus due to COVID-19, Jeff Probst and 18 players will once again show up on a deserted beach to play the game.