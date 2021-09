The US has cleared the way for Huawei to purchase chips for its auto component business, giving the company a bit of a reprieve. Huawei has been reeling from sanctions and bans imposed by the US government and its allies over the last couple of years. The company is widely seen by intelligence agencies around the world as a threat to national security, thanks in large part to its close ties to Beijing. While the company’s woes began during the Trump administration, the Biden administration has continued applying pressure to the beleaguered company.