People on the Move

Rick Lang of Kingston has been nominated for both the coveted IBMA Songwriter of the Year, as well as the IBMA Mentor of the Year Awards. Congratulations, Rick!. As part of this year’s Commencement Ceremonies, Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn conferred the rank of Emeritus Status on several long-time members of the faculty and staff, who have recently retired. At Northern Essex, the rank of emeritus is an honor that recognizes sustained excellence in performance, character, and meritorious service to the college. Local honorees: Stephen Fabbrucci of Atkinson was named vice president emeritus of human resources. He started at the college in 1977 as director of personnel. Over the years, he was promoted to assistant dean of human resources, associate dean of human resources, dean of human resources, and, his most recent position, from which he retired in 2019, vice president of human resources and labor relations. Suzanne Van Wert of Plaistow was named professor emerita of English. She joined the college’s English faculty in 1983 and, for many years, she was chair of the department. Suzanne was a gifted teacher, and she also made many contributions to the college. She led the institutional assessment of the six core academic skills, which were instituted in 2014, to ensure that students had the outcomes needed to succeed in further college studies or their careers. She also was instrumental in building frameworks for learning assessment on campus, serving as co-chair of our Assessment of Student Learning Committee.