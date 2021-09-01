Board Of Health Supporting Mask Mandate For Schools

Benton Harbor Area Schools is getting to work on its strategic plan. In July, the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education approved hiring the Michigan Association of School Boards to help craft the plan that will guide the district over the next three to five years. Now it says the process will include community events and data collection, along with other efforts to create a shared vision and goals for the future of Benton Harbor Area Schools. Community input and district data will provide the basis for the district to choose about five priority goals to be implemented over the next three to five years. A consultant from the Michigan Association of School Boards will work with Benton Harbor Area Schools for the next five months to put together the strategic plan. The board says the public can expect to hear more during that time.