Berrien County, MI

Board Of Health Supporting Mask Mandate For Schools

WSJM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berrien County Board of Health is supporting a mask mandate for schools heading into the new academic year. Speaking to the board Wednesday, Berrien County Interim Health Officer Courtney Davis said with increasing COVID numbers, it’s become clear strategies for reducing transmission are needed in schools. Davis said requiring...

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

