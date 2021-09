The 2021-22 Premier League season has started in the best possible way for both Chelsea and Liverpool. Chelsea has played their two London rivals clubs in Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The West London side came on top in both these games and was the dominant team by winning 3-0 against Crystal Palace and 2-0 against Arsenal. Liverpool has also started perfectly just like Chelsea by winning both their games against Norwich City and Burnley, 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. The majority of the football fans rightly expect both Chelsea and Liverpool to be the closest competition to Manchester City’s Premier League title.