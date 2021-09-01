Ameren crews traveling to Louisiana to restore power after Ida

More than a million homes are without power in Louisiana and there's no way to know when it will return.

There are some workers in Missouri who are stepping up to help speed things along.

On Wednesday morning Entergy Corporation, a power company in Louisiana, tweeted “The first light shined early this morning in New Orleans East.”

However, there are still about 1 million people who don’t have power in their homes in the New Orleans area.

Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois are sending crews to help.

The devastating winds and rain of Hurricane Ida knocked out transmission lines across the southern part of Louisiana.

The aftermath also left thousands of people without tap water or gasoline.

As of Wednesday morning, close to 988,000 power outages were reported statewide, and officials know even more are going unreported.

Entergy Corporation provides service to the New Orleans area, and they have the most outages by far, with almost 1.4 million customers without power.

More than 300 workers from Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are headed to Louisiana to help Entergy bring power back to people.

The company is sending contractors, line workers and workers from logistics and safety to lend a hand. Those workers are leaving on Thursday.

Both groups are planning on being in Louisiana for two weeks.

The Missouri National Guard is also bringing relief after Ida. Missouri Governor Mike Parson mobilized the Missouri National Guard on Tuesday.

About 300 soldiers are headed to Louisiana and they’re planning to be there for two weeks, unless their deployment is extended.