Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Ameren crews traveling to Louisiana to restore power after Ida

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOY7W_0bjMjsQw00

More than a million homes are without power in Louisiana and there's no way to know when it will return.

There are some workers in Missouri who are stepping up to help speed things along.

On Wednesday morning Entergy Corporation, a power company in Louisiana, tweeted “The first light shined early this morning in New Orleans East.”

However, there are still about 1 million people who don’t have power in their homes in the New Orleans area.

Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois are sending crews to help.

The devastating winds and rain of Hurricane Ida knocked out transmission lines across the southern part of Louisiana.

The aftermath also left thousands of people without tap water or gasoline.

As of Wednesday morning, close to 988,000 power outages were reported statewide, and officials know even more are going unreported.

Entergy Corporation provides service to the New Orleans area, and they have the most outages by far, with almost 1.4 million customers without power.

More than 300 workers from Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are headed to Louisiana to help Entergy bring power back to people.

The company is sending contractors, line workers and workers from logistics and safety to lend a hand. Those workers are leaving on Thursday.

Both groups are planning on being in Louisiana for two weeks.

The Missouri National Guard is also bringing relief after Ida. Missouri Governor Mike Parson mobilized the Missouri National Guard on Tuesday.

About 300 soldiers are headed to Louisiana and they’re planning to be there for two weeks, unless their deployment is extended.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Ida, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy Corporation#Ameren Missouri#Ameren Illinois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy