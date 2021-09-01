Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TX

Williamson County sets new, lower tax rate

By KVUE Staff
Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315lrR_0bjMjg5S00

Some homeowners in Williamson County could soon pay less in taxes.

Williamson County commissioners approved the new budget and the new tax rate at a meeting on Aug. 31. The total County budget, $453,177,654.23, is comprised of the General Fund, Road and Bridge Fund and Debt Service Fund.

The property tax rate is now set at about 44 cents per $100 valuation, which is lower than last year's rate of about 45 cents. According to Williamson County, the average homeowner can expect to save about $14.

In May, the commissioners voted to increase property tax exemptions. Property tax exemptions for persons 65 and older increased from $30,000 to $90,000. Property tax exemptions for disabled persons increased from $20,000 to $75,000.

The court also added a homestead property tax exemption for all homeowners of 1.5% of their homestead’s assessed value or $5,000, whichever is greater. The property owner must have owned and occupied the property as of Jan. 1 of the tax year in order to qualify for that homestead exemption.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Comments / 3

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Williamson County, TX
Williamson County, TX
Business
Williamson County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Debt Service#Tax Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy