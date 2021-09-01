Williamson County sets new, lower tax rate

Some homeowners in Williamson County could soon pay less in taxes.

Williamson County commissioners approved the new budget and the new tax rate at a meeting on Aug. 31. The total County budget, $453,177,654.23, is comprised of the General Fund, Road and Bridge Fund and Debt Service Fund.

The property tax rate is now set at about 44 cents per $100 valuation, which is lower than last year's rate of about 45 cents. According to Williamson County, the average homeowner can expect to save about $14.

In May, the commissioners voted to increase property tax exemptions. Property tax exemptions for persons 65 and older increased from $30,000 to $90,000. Property tax exemptions for disabled persons increased from $20,000 to $75,000.

The court also added a homestead property tax exemption for all homeowners of 1.5% of their homestead’s assessed value or $5,000, whichever is greater. The property owner must have owned and occupied the property as of Jan. 1 of the tax year in order to qualify for that homestead exemption.

