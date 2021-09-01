Cancel
Stocks are off to a muted start for September; tech gains

By The Associated Press
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

Stocks are inching higher in the early going on Wall Street Wednesday, with gains from tech giants leading the way. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq was up 0.5%. Apple rose 1.7%. The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain, its longest such winning streak since early 2018. A hiring survey by payroll processor ADP came in much weaker than expected. The broader jobs report from the Labor Department comes out on Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.30%.

Related
StocksShareCast

US pre-open: Stocks set for slightly higher start

Equity futures on Wall Street are pointing mostly higher as investors return after the Labor Day weekend. As of 1305 BST, the Dow Jones mini contract was higher by 38.0 points at 35,391.0, alongside a 2.75 point gain on that for the S&P 500 to 4,537.25. The Nasdaq-100 mini meanwhile...
StocksHerald & Review

US stocks close mostly lower, but Nasdaq still inches higher

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as traders returned from the Labor Day holiday, even as gains for some Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq composite barely higher. The benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. Meanwhile gains for Apple, Facebook and a few other tech heavyweights nudged the Nasdaq up just under 0.1%, enough for another record high. The Dow industrials lost 0.8%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.37%, which helped lift bank stocks like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. Energy prices fell broadly. The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 1.4%.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Muted as Investors Digest Economic Recovery Outlook

Stock futures are pointing toward a muted open, with Wall Street's concerns surrounding the Delta variant's impact on economic recovery weighing on sentiment; especially following Friday's dismal August jobs report. In fact, Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded its economic outlook this weekend, slashing its annual growth and fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) outlook estimates. At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are all just below breakeven. Meanwhile, gold futures are looking to log their sharpest daily fall in nearly a month, thanks to the strengthening U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields.
StocksNBC Philadelphia

Stock Futures Are Flat in Overnight Trading After Dow's 260-Point Loss

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 200 points as investors reassessed growth outlook following a smooth ride in the market this year. Futures on the Dow dipped just 15 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were...
Stocksinvesting.com

Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs

(Reuters) - European stocks edged towards record levels on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, as hopes of more economic stimulus bolstered global sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to 474.5, holding two points below its all-time high after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week boosted hopes of a delayed start to tapering by the Federal Reserve.
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

Global stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Investors appeared to welcome Friday’s...
StocksUSA Today

Global markets and Wall Street futures rise after weak U.S. jobs report

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Investors appeared to welcome...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat as tech stocks offset gains in metals

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged in early trade on Tuesday, after closing at record highs for three straight sessions, as weaker technology and financial stocks negated gains in metal and consumer products. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.08% at 17,364.35 by 0359...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks set to extend rally in Asia; US dollar firmer

(Sept 7): Asian stocks look set to climb Tuesday, bolstered by a rally in Japan and expectations that central bank support for the reopening from the pandemic will be pared very gradually. Futures for Japan were up about 1% after the Topix index’s 31-year high. Contracts also rose for Australia...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Trounced the Market on Thursday

Hardly for the first time since the rise of the COVID delta variant, star coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) well outpaced the S&P 500 index on Thursday. On positive if not astounding news, the biotech's stock finished with a gain of just under 2% on the day, against the index's marginal improvement.
EconomyCNN

There's another big risk brewing in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — There are a number of reasons for global investors to be keeping close watch on China, from signs its economy is slowing to Beijing's disruptive crackdown on private business. But the list doesn't end there.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Mixed at Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved lower in early APAC trades on Monday, as major benchmark indices hold near record highs after a strong corporate earnings season boosted investor appetite, while market participants continued to rotate into growth-related stocks as the coronavirus Delta variant continues to hinder economic activity. During...
StocksCNN

US stocks look to rebound

The Nasdaq Composite started September off with a new all-time high, finishing up 0.3%. The S&P 500, which had been on track for a decisive record for much of the day, gave back its modest gains and ended the day flat. The Dow was in the red all day and...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Markets Shrug Off Disappointing Economic Data as Tech Stocks Rise

Markets edged higher this week with the tech-heavy NASDAQ leading major indices as it rose 1.51% overall. Stocks are mixed towards the end of trading on Friday following a mixed August jobs report that showed the economy only adding 235,000 jobs. Meanwhile, other economic data released this week missed estimates as well with Consumer Confidence and Pending Home Sales falling more than expected. Additionally, earnings season may be mostly over but some big names reported this week such as Hewlett Packard (HPE), Broadcom (AVGO), and Chewy (CHWY). Lastly, cryptocurrencies continued to move higher as Bitcoin topped $50,000 per coin once again.
StocksCNBC

Stocks hit by disappointing jobs number

The Halftime Report traders address a down day on the markets as the August jobs number turned out to be a disappointment. So what can investors expect next? With host Brian Sullivan and traders Shannon Saccocia, Jim Lebenthal, and Michael Farr.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Muted After Dismal Jobs Data

Stock futures are muted this morning, as investors unpack a disappointing jobs report. August non-farm payrolls increased by just 235,000, well below the 720,000 economists forecasted and amounting to the worst jobs creation since January. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to 5.2%, which was in line with expectations. At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are all hovering near breakeven. Elsewhere, enigmatic cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has reclaimed the psychologically significant $50,000 level.

