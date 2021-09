This is it, sadly the final day of Rockalhoma 2021. Day three always seems to get here way too fast. Over the past two days we've seen some amazing performances and it's not over yet. The Roadhouse gates were opened at 11:00am this morning and the Deb Concerts Stage kicked off with Chaotic Resemblance. The festival main gates open at 3:00pm today and we'll be seeing Jeris Johnson start if off. The Main/Freedom Stage will get underway at 4:00pm this afternoon with Stellar Ascent. Day three is gonna rock!