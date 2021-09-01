Cancel
Former Marine: 'We Made Very Clear Promises' About Delivering To Safety Those Who Helped Americans I

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline has arrived for getting U.S. citizens, lawful, permanent residents and allies out of Afghanistan. Among those trying to get out are Afghans who helped U.S. troops with tasks such as translations. Richard Porter is a former Marine now project manager in the Chapel Hill area. He's part of a volunteer effort called Team America that's patching together technology and personal contacts to get people who want to leave out of the country.

