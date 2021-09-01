Cancel
Oskaloosa, IA

OSKALOOSA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL TURNS 75

Cover picture for the articleOskaloosa Christian School is celebrating a birthday this weekend. “We are celebrating our 75th year of operation. We started in 1946. Technically, our 75th year was last year. But due to the circumstances that were going on in our world, we pushed the celebration back to this coming Labor Day weekend. But we are geared up and looking forward to a fun celebration and an opportunity to give God the glory for what he has done in our midst.”

