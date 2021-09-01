Cancel
Saint Lawrence County, NY

St. Lawrence County men charged on felony offenses after incident with metal baseball bat

By Isabella Colello
informnny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men from St. Lawrence County were arrested on the final day of August and charged with felony offenses. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on August 31, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on County Route 26 in the Town of Russell. An investigation revealed that Potsdam Resident Jesse C. Davis struck Canton Resident Tyler J. Moore with a metal baseball bat, which resulted in a physical injury.

