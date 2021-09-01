Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rivesville, WV

Make plans now to tour the new fire department building on Sept. 11

By Roxann Smith
Times West Virginian
 7 days ago

I hope everyone is well and getting ready to enjoy this last holiday of the summer. I sure don’t know where time has gone. Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold its monthly hot dog sale Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop by and get your hot dogs so you can enjoy them while watching WVU football! Chips, drinks and baked goods are also available. There will also be some Girl Scout cookies for sale. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. RUMC is located on Jasper Street.

www.timeswv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rivesville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Dear Sister#Wvu#Little Farm Boutique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy