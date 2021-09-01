Make plans now to tour the new fire department building on Sept. 11

I hope everyone is well and getting ready to enjoy this last holiday of the summer. I sure don’t know where time has gone. Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold its monthly hot dog sale Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop by and get your hot dogs so you can enjoy them while watching WVU football! Chips, drinks and baked goods are also available. There will also be some Girl Scout cookies for sale. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. RUMC is located on Jasper Street.