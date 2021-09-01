Cancel
Cortlandt, NY

Beer Garden, Haagen-Dazs Set to Open at Cortlandt Town Center

By Rick Pezzullo
theexaminernews.com
 6 days ago

The former Payless shoe store at the Cortlandt Town Center is being reconfigured to house beer and ice cream enthusiasts. With plans to open in early October, Dog Haus Biergarten will debut its first franchise in Westchester County. Dog Haus will feature a 75-seat beer garden with indoor and outdoor seating with 24 beers on tap, including wine and liquor. It will also serve gourmet hot dogs, sausages, specialty hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, wings, breakfast burritos and many meatless options.

