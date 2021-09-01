Cancel
Religion

180 teens and adults got COVID at a church youth camp and conference that didn't require testing or vaccination

By Li Cohen
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA church held a five-day overnight camp for teenagers and a two-day men's conference in June in Illinois. No COVID-19 testing or vaccinations were required, and there were no rules about wearing masks. It resulted in 180 people getting infected, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas State27 First News

Unborn twins die from COVID-19 in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWKT) – A Texas mother was infected with COVID-19 while pregnant. She recovered, but her babies did not. Vaccination information is confidential, so we do not know whether the mother was vaccinated. Any kind of sickness can put extra strain and stress on the mother. “Fever, difficulty breathing,...
Massachusetts StateInternational Business Times

144 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 19,443 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
MLive

Cardinal who said COVID vaccine contained microchip now on ventilator

Former St. Louis archbishop Raymond Leo Burke has been placed on a ventilator just days after he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Burke, who has reportedly spread misinformation about the virus and the vaccines, first said he tested positive Aug. 10. At the time, he said he was “resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”
Public Healthosu.edu

Why are there more COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people now?

As what we know about COVID-19 evolves, so could the information contained in this story. Find our most recent COVID-19 blog posts here. As a primary care physician, I’ve received a lot of questions lately about “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections, the term used to describe when someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 still contracts a case of the virus.

