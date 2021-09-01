Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT Wednesday. * At 847 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Lacombe, Bush, Pearlington and Slidell Airport.