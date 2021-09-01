Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Message To Zendaya Has A Spider-Man Twist

There is no doubt that this week has been one of the most revolutionized for all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The premiere of Wanda Vision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…? They have generated a great movement in social networks and incredible theories. But what happened to the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home it is -literally- historical. Rarely has a movie generated so much expectation and progress has given so much to analyze.