Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Message To Zendaya Has A Spider-Man Twist
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, but Tom Holland has quickly become a fan favorite for his role as Spider-Man. His solo movies co-star Zendaya as MJ, and there have been countless rumors about the two young talents dating. These stories will likely gain more momentum after Holland's birthday post for Zendaya. And Marvel fans will be thrilled about the Spider-Man twist involved.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0