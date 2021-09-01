Cancel
Tom Holland's Sweet Birthday Message To Zendaya Has A Spider-Man Twist

By Corey Chichizola
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, but Tom Holland has quickly become a fan favorite for his role as Spider-Man. His solo movies co-star Zendaya as MJ, and there have been countless rumors about the two young talents dating. These stories will likely gain more momentum after Holland's birthday post for Zendaya. And Marvel fans will be thrilled about the Spider-Man twist involved.

Want to Date Zendaya? Here's Who She Says You'll Need to Impress

Watch: Tom Holland's Sweet Birthday Tribute to "My MJ" Zendaya. If you want to date Zendaya, you'll have to get both her and her family's stamp of approval. "My dad, my brothers, it's a whole thing," the actress said in a cover story interview for British Vogue's October issue. "Good luck to whoever wants to take that on."
Look Back at the Few Glimpses We've Gotten of Zendaya and Tom Holland's Sweet Bond

Zendaya and Tom Holland make a cute pair on and off screen. The duo have been sparking romance rumors ever since they first costarred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it seems like their onscreen romance has officially developed into a real one. In July, the costars were spotted sharing a kiss in LA, and in August, they looked pretty cuddly while attending a friend's wedding together. Though the two have yet to comment on romance rumors themselves, Tom's sweet birthday tribute for Zendaya speaks volumes.
Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch Encourage Fans to Watch New Trailer

After months of anticipation, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, giving fans their first look at the movie that will likely end up as one of this year's largest blockbusters. To help promote Sony and Marvel Studios' first massive marketing pushing for the movie, the film's social media channels have also released a promo video featuring No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. As one might expect, the two Avengers really want you to watch the trailer.
Chris Hemsworth Shared A Throwback Video From His Thor: Love And Thunder Training, And Wow

With Thor: Love and Thunder done filming, fans are now eagerly awaiting their first look at the God of Thunder's next solo film. When production was completed, Chris Hemsworth celebrated by posting a photo that broke the internet for a day or so, due to the actor's massive physique. The training required for playing Thor is undoubtedly insane, and Hemsworth clearly took it up a notch for this latest film. Now, the actor has shared a throwback video from his training for the MCU film, and it's pretty insane.
Movie Trailer: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ [Starring Tom Holland & Zendaya]

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swings into theaters this December and looks like the superhero’s most unique adventure yet. For, in this installment of his story, Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland) is unmasked for the first time in cinematic history. Unable to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the...
Tom Holland says Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man web-shooters “don’t make sense”

Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has shared some opinions on Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movie, The Amazing Spider-Man. In the book, The Moviemaking Magic of Marvel Studios: Spider-Man, Holland says that the web-shooter technology that we see in Garfield’s Spidey film “doesn’t really make sense”. Over the years,...
Spider-Man trailer breaks all records: Tom Holland’s reaction

There is no doubt that this week has been one of the most revolutionized for all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The premiere of Wanda Vision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…? They have generated a great movement in social networks and incredible theories. But what happened to the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home it is -literally- historical. Rarely has a movie generated so much expectation and progress has given so much to analyze.
Marisa Tomei thanks Spider-Man fans for their support

Award-winning actress Marisa Tomei has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their support. Marisa Tomei has thanked Spider-Man fans for their response to the 'No Way Home' trailer. The award-winning actress has reprised the role of May Parker, Peter Parker's aunt, in the upcoming movie, and she's taken to...
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline and Photos

Tom Holland and Zendaya have come a long way since meeting several years ago. The two stars first shared the screen together in Sony and Marvel’s 2017 movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” with Holland portraying the titular webslinger and Zendaya starring as MJ. Over the years, they’ve spoken fondly about their friendship, while also dodging romance rumors.
Why Zendaya Is Trolling Her Euphoria Co-Star Storm Reid

Watch: Tom Holland's Sweet Birthday Tribute to "My MJ" Zendaya. What are TV big sisters for if not to troll you on Instagram?. On HBO's hit series Euphoria, Zendaya and Storm Reid play sisters Rue and Gia Bennett, so we'd argue it's only natural they poke fun at each other off-screen, too. Zendaya expertly handled her unofficial duty on Wednesday, Sept. 2 when she took to her Instagram Story with some footage of her co-star asleep...on set.
I’m Screaming At Tom Holland’s B-Day IG For Zendaya

Hey Spiderman fans, you good? Yes? Please feast your eyes on Tom Holland’s birthday Instagram for Zendaya. Go ahead, I’ll wait. It’s fine, I’m screaming too! ICYMI (TBH IDK how you would), on Sept. 1, Tom Holland posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Zendaya celebrating her 25th birthday. It’s a mirror selfie she seems to have taken of the two of them while Holland sits in the makeup chair in his Spiderman costume. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up, xxx,” he captioned it. (My! MJ!)

