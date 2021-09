HP Gains 1.5% on $2 Billion Computing Service Deal with NSA

The report “Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, By Integration (Monolithic Integration, Hybrid Integration, and Module Integration), By Raw Material (Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide, Silica On Silicon, Silicon On Insulator, and Lithium Niobate), By Application (Optical Fiber Communication, Optical Fiber Sensors, Biomedical, and Quantum Computing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global photonic integrated circuit market is projected to grow from US$ 6212.6 Million in 2020 to US$ 49676.6 Million by 2029. Increasing adoption of photonic integrated circuits in telecommunication networks, internet connections, data transmission, and high-speed computing are major factor driving growth of the global photonic integrated circuit market. In addition, growing demand for high bandwidth transmitting device is propelling growth of the global photonic integrated circuit market. Furthermore, electromagnetic interference immunity and flexible photonic platform are intrinsic remarkable advantages of PICs solutions to efficiently transmit over low-loss optical fibers is supporting target market growth. Rising demand for hybrid integration and increasing application in optical communication are some factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the global photonic integrated circuit market.