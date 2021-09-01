Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Woman arrested for using fake COVID-19 vaccination card, Moderna misspelled on card

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rstrl_0bjMau1L00

An Illinois woman has been arrested after authorities said she used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to gain entry into Hawaii.

The card was discovered after officials said Moderna was misspelled on the document, instead, it was spelled “Maderna.”

Hawaii investigators said they were tipped off that Chloe Mrozak may have used the fake record for her arrival in Oahu last week, KHNL reported.

The state uses the Safe Travels program to verify vaccination records and negative COVID-19 tests, KHON reported.

According to the state’s tourism website, all visitors to Hawaii must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have negative test results from a trusted testing location, otherwise, they are required to observe a 10-day quarantine.

Officials said she left the airport before screeners had confirmed her reservation at a Holliday Inn Express in Waikiki. Investigators eventually found out there was no reservation under her name at the hotel, KHNL reported.

As she continued her trip, investigators were tracking down the alleged faked card which listed the Oak Lawn, Illinois, resident’s place of vaccination as Delaware and the shot had been administered by the National Guard.

When the card was checked against state medical records, her alleged vaccination was not listed.

She was arrested when she returned to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for her departure flight on Saturday.

Officials said she had listed her return flight as an American Airlines flight, but since she had arrived on a Southwest plane, they assumed she was flying the same carrier since most people purchase round trip tickets, KHON reported.

Special agents used Facebook to help identify her and tracked her down at the Southwest Airlines counter using a distinctive tattoo that she had shown on social media, KHON reported.

When police questioned her, Mrozak told them that she got the vaccination from her doctor and paid for the shot, KHNL reported.

She’s facing charges of falsifying vaccination documents, a misdemeanor.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Khnl#Covid#Khonnews#Safe Travels#Khon#Screeners#A Holliday Inn Express#The Oak Lawn#The National Guard#American Airlines#Southwest Airlines#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Moderna
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public SafetyFox5 KVVU

2 Hawaii visitors arrested for falsifying vaccination cards, governor says

Two visitors to Hawaii from the United States mainland were arrested Sunday for falsifying vaccination cards, the governor posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. In the post, Governor David Ige said that the two were violating the Emergency Proclamation that allows fully vaccinated travelers from the mainland to avoid taking a Covid-19 test and quarantining upon arrival to the islands.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Precious Stephens, A Former Emergency Dispatcher, On The Run After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Callers While On Duty

A Louisiana emergency dispatcher is in hot water after not following through with her duties late last month. Law and Crime reported that 25-year-old Precious Stephens was accused of hanging up on callers and not retrieving information to assist those in need. A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) investigation revealed Stephens allegedly disconnected emergency calls and failed to transfer calls to other dispatchers to do the job.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Posted by
Riley Blue

5 Most Dangerous Cities of New Mexico

Not all cities in New Mexico are dangerous, however, these are the five dangerous cities. Ensure you watch for your safety if you live here or if you happen or pass by these cities. Make sure that at least one of your family members, friends, or colleagues always knows where you are at all times.
Florida Statecitizensjournal.us

Florida Woman Dies Of Brain Disease After Taking Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(Natural News) A woman in Florida died of a rare brain disease three months after she received her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Cheryl Cohen, 64, got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. She received the second dose on April 25. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)
Lifestyleblackchronicle.com

Southwest Airlines Passenger Accused of Knocking Flight Attendant’s Teeth Out Faces Felony Charges

A woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant’s two front teeth out is now facing two felonies. Back in May, a recent viral video showed a woman punching a flight attendant on a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The victim’s two front teeth were knocked out and the passenger was arrested and charged with battery and banned from the airline for life, NBC News reports.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

VIDEO: Where The Hell Is Miami Airport Security?

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If you’re sick of reading stories or watching videos of brutal incidents happening at Miami Airport, then just close this story now. Because guess what? It’s happened yet again.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy