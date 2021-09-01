Cancel
Bridget Regan Cast As Poison Ivy In ‘Batwoman’ TV Series

By Owen Hodgson
uncrazed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW’s superhero series ‘Batwoman’ is adding yet another villain, with the cast of ‘Agent Carter’ actor Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy. The star will be joining the cast of the TV series for the upcoming third season. Regan is the fourth actress to portray Poison Ivy on TV, following...

