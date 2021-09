Autograph, the company partnering with the world’s biggest icons to usher in a new era of digital collecting, announced its appointment of American gymnast, Simone Biles to its Advisory Board, along with her first collection of NFTs dropping on August 31st. The Simone Biles Collection will be available exclusively to view on Autograph.io and for sale on DraftKings Marketplace. One of the greatest athletes of all-time, Biles has expanded her repertoire to collaborate with Autograph to design her own NFTs to interact with her fans in the next era of digital collectibles.