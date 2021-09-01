Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC recommends unvaccinated not to travel Labor Day weekend, vaccinated need to weigh the risk

By CNNWire
KGO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The US is surpassing an average of 160,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, according to data from...

abc7news.com

Comments / 27

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Labor Day Weekend#Cdc#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#White House#Response Team Briefing#Idahoans#Aap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Here’s why doctors say you shouldn’t get a COVID-19 booster shot — yet

With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 cases, some vaccinated people are scrambling for an extra layer of protection in the form of a booster shot. But public health officials and doctors say that while it’s possible that an extra vaccine shot could boost immunity, distributing boosters now could have unintended effects, both on a personal level and from a global health perspective. No vaccines have yet been approved in the United States for use as booster shots.
Public Healthosu.edu

Why are there more COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people now?

As what we know about COVID-19 evolves, so could the information contained in this story. Find our most recent COVID-19 blog posts here. As a primary care physician, I’ve received a lot of questions lately about “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections, the term used to describe when someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 still contracts a case of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy