Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

The Psychedelic Furs share new song “Evergreen” ahead of fall tour

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Psychedelic Furs have shared a new song, "Evergreen." Slinky, icy and purposeful, "Evergreen" has all the essential elements of a P-Furs track: drama, atmosphere, a big chorus and Richard Butler's distinctive vocals. The song is from the same sessions as last year's comeback Made of Rain, and Butler says “‘Evergreen’ is something that we did while we were putting together Made Of Rain. It’s a song about memory and the passing of time.”

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen#Long Island#Ct#Apollo Theater#The Psychedelic Furs#Harlem#Nj#Paramount#Summerfest 9 19#Academy 2 10 02#O2 Academy 10 03#Royal Albert Hall 10 05#Granada Theater 10 21#Emo#Ma#Academy Of Music 11 17#Wellmont Theater 11 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

JPEGMAFIA touring around Outside Lands

JPEGMAFIA has had a chill summer, only playing Lollapalooza, but his fall is heating up. Surrounding his appearance at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival, he'll be on a North American tour including shows in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, DC, NYC, Baltimore, Pontiac, Toronto, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Kaytranada Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Louis Kevin Celestin, better known as Kaytranada, recently announced dates for his fall 2021 North American tour. The Canadian DJ is going on tour in support of his Grammy-award winning album Bubba which was released in 2019. The tour kicks off on September 4 in Seattle, Washington and consists of seventeen shows and runs through December 30 in Toronto. Tickets for the tour went on sale August 13.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Lala Lala Shares Video for New Song “Color of the Pool” and Announces New Tour Dates

Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) is releasing a new album, I Want the Door to Open, on October 8 via Hardly Art. Now West has shared its second single, “Color of the Pool,” via a video for it featuring a nighttime motorcycle ride. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. Weird Life Films produced the “Color of the Pool” video. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

MONO share new song “Innocence,” announce 2022 North American tour

Japanese post-rock heroes MONO have shared the second single and video off their upcoming 11th album Pilgrimage of the Soul and announced a North American tour for 2022. New song "Innocence" is genuinely gorgeous, and the eight-minute song builds and builds to an explosive climax. Listen and watch the video (by Alison Group) below.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Efterklang prep ‘Windflowers,’ share “Dragonfly” video, announce 2022 North American tour

Danish group Efterklang will be back this fall with their sixth album, Windflowers, which will be out October 8 through City Slang. The trio of Mads Brauer, Rasmus Stolberg and Casper Clausen made it with contributions from Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė, Bert Cools, Øyunn and Christian Balvig, and it finds them in effervescent synthpop mode, exploring themes of hope and change.
Rock MusicBillboard

My Morning Jacket Announce First New Album in Six Years & Fall 2021 Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket announced their first new album in more than six years on Tuesday (Aug. 24), a self-titled effort that is slated to drop on ATO Records on Oct. 22. In addition to the newly released single, "Regularly Scheduled Programming," the band revealed the tour dates for their first U.S. headlining run in as many years, slated to kick off on Friday (Aug. 27) with a gig at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, N.C.
Musicsflcn.com

KES THE BAND to Spread Soca Across the U.S. this Fall

[TRINIDAD & TOBAGO] – Trinidad & Tobago soca stars KES THE BAND will hit the road in the U.S. this Fall for their first tour dates in two years. On Labor Day Monday, September 6th, the band will bring its IzWe concert series — a curated celebration of soca music and Caribbean Carnival culture — to The Boardwalk Lot, Coney Island, in Brooklyn, NYC. With New York’s annual West Indian American Day Carnival — which typically brings 2 million revelers to Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway on Labor Day Monday — cancelled for a second year due to CovidOVID-19. KES THE BAND aim to fill the void with a night of performances by some of soca music’s biggest names.
Boulder, COThe FADER

Caribou shares new song/video “You Can Do It”

Dan Snaith returned to his Caribou alias last year with Suddenly, an album of euphoric club jams released in a year when there were no sweaty, shoulder-to-shoulder spaces to properly enjoy them in. That will change later this year when Caribou will embark on a big North American tour (see dates below). If you're attending one or more of the shows, there's a chance you may hear Caribou's new one-off single "You Can Do It," out today. It's an efficient, almost literal distillation of Suddenly's mood with the titular mantra repeated over and over across boundless fields of euphoric synths. Adding to the vibes is the cast of dogs in the song's music video who chase after frisbees with adorable determination. Throw the song into your workout playlist, then check out Caribou's tour dates below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Steve Gunn Shares New Song “Circuit Rider”

Steve Gunn is releasing a new album, Other You, this Friday via Matador. Now he has shared its fourth single, “Circuit Rider.” Listen below, followed by his upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced UK and EU dates. When Other You was announced Gunn shared two singles from it: title...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Sleigh Bells Share Video for New Song “Justine Go Genesis”

Sleigh Bells (Alexis Krauss and Derek E. Miller) are releasing a new album, Texis, on September 10 via Mom + Pop Music. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Justine Go Genesis,” via a video for it. A press release says the song sounds like “the unexpected intersection of Metallica, Spice Girls, and ‘90s drum and bass.” Miller co-directed the video with Alex Ross Perry. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Los Angeles, CAundertheradarmag.com

La Luz Share Green Screen-Aided Video for New Song “The Pines”

Los Angeles trio La Luz are releasing a new self-titled album on October 22 via Hardly Art. Now they have shared a new song from it, “The Pines,” via a green screen-aided video. Hamilton Boyce directed the karaoke-inspired video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates. La...
Los Angeles, CAundertheradarmag.com

Meatbodies Share Video for New Song “Cancer”

Los Angeles-based rock trio Meatbodies are releasing a new album, 333, on September 3 via In the Red. Now they have shared its third single, the fuzz rocker “Cancer,” via a video for it. Josh Erkman directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates. Previously...
San Diego, CAmxdwn.com

Cults Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Indie pop duo Cult are set to hit the road again. The duo announced their upcoming spring 2022 dates today via their website. The tour will kick off on February 16th in San Diego, CA, and conclude a month later on March 26th in Boston, MA. The run includes over 20 dates, stretching all over North America.
MusicStereogum

JPEGMAFIA – “TRUST!”

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the Baltimore rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA cranked out a steady supply of one-off singles, and he collected those singles into his record EP2! earlier this year. Today, JPEGMAFIA has another new song, and he’s also announcing a return to touring, which is really where he built up his audience in the first place. Starting in October, Peggy will spend the rest of the year crossing North America, and he’ll also head to Europe in the spring of 2022.
Rock MusicStereogum

The Psychedelic Furs – “Evergreen”

Last year, the Psychedelic Furs, the ace brooders who ruled modern-rock radio in the late ’80s, returned with Made Of Rain, their first new album since 1991. It appears that they’re not done yet. This morning, with the band’s long-delayed US tour finally set to start in a couple of weeks, the Furs have come out with a new stand-alone song called “Evergreen.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

FINNEAS Shares Video for New Single “The 90s”

FINNEAS has shared a video for his new single “The 90s.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut studio album Optimist, out October 15 via Interscope. Check out the video, directed by Sam Bennett and choreographed by Monika Felice Smith, below, along with a list of tour dates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy