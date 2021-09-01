The Psychedelic Furs share new song “Evergreen” ahead of fall tour
The Psychedelic Furs have shared a new song, "Evergreen." Slinky, icy and purposeful, "Evergreen" has all the essential elements of a P-Furs track: drama, atmosphere, a big chorus and Richard Butler's distinctive vocals. The song is from the same sessions as last year's comeback Made of Rain, and Butler says “‘Evergreen’ is something that we did while we were putting together Made Of Rain. It’s a song about memory and the passing of time.”www.brooklynvegan.com
